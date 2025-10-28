Qingdao Port Announces Key Changes Following Extraordinary General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Qingdao Port International Co Ltd Class H ( (HK:6198) ) has provided an update.

Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. announced the results of its second extraordinary general meeting of 2025, held on October 28, 2025. Key outcomes include the approval of an interim dividend distribution, the appointment of new board members and senior management, and the abolition of the supervisory committee. The meeting was attended by a significant majority of shareholders, representing approximately 83.92% of the total issued shares, indicating strong shareholder engagement and support for the resolutions. These changes are expected to impact the company’s governance structure and potentially enhance its operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6198) stock is a Buy with a HK$8.50 price target.

More about Qingdao Port International Co Ltd Class H

Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company established in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the port industry. It focuses on providing port-related services and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 06198.

Average Trading Volume: 2,646,366

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$59.36B

