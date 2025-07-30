QIMC and Orvian Secure Strategic Land for Hydrogen Development in Minnesota

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Quebec Silica Resources Corp. ( (TSE:QIMC) ) has provided an announcement.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC) announced that its strategic partner, Orvian Natural Resources I LLC, has secured a significant 1,600-acre land package in Minnesota’s Duluth Complex for clean natural hydrogen development. This acquisition positions QIMC and Orvian at the forefront of the clean natural hydrogen sector in the U.S., leveraging geological similarities to QIMC’s successful Quebec model. The company is expanding its industry presence and will participate in the Drilling for Hydrogen Conference to engage with international partners and stakeholders.

More about Quebec Silica Resources Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring and harnessing North America’s abundant resources, specializing in white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits. The company is committed to sustainable practices and innovation, aiming to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy.

Average Trading Volume: 864,434

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$22.45M

