Qilu Expressway Proposes Revision of Annual Caps for 2024-2026 Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Qilu Expressway Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1576) ) has shared an announcement.

Qilu Expressway Co., Ltd. has announced a proposed revision of the annual caps for its 2024-2026 Continuing Connected Transactions Framework Agreements due to increased business activities and project requirements. The company has entered into Supplemental Agreements with Shandong Hi-Speed Group to accommodate these changes, which will require compliance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules, including obtaining Independent Shareholders’ approval for certain agreements.

More about Qilu Expressway Co., Ltd. Class H

Qilu Expressway Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily focused on infrastructure development, including expressway operations. The company is involved in various construction projects and the sale of industrial products, with a significant market focus on reconstruction and expansion works.

Average Trading Volume: 105,627

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.18B

For detailed information about 1576 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue