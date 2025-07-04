Qilu Expressway Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Qilu Expressway Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1576) ) has provided an announcement.

Qilu Expressway Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its four special committees. This organizational update highlights the leadership structure and governance framework, which could influence the company’s strategic direction and operational efficiency.

Qilu Expressway Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the expressway industry. It focuses on the development, management, and operation of expressways, providing essential infrastructure services in the transportation sector.

Average Trading Volume: 110,412

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.1B

