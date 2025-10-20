QcX Gold Acquires Strategic Mining Claims in Ontario’s Promising Copper District

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from QcX Gold ( (TSE:QCX) ) is now available.

QcX Gold Corp. has announced the acquisition of several strategic mining claims in Batchawana Bay, Ontario, adjacent to Sterling Metals’ high-grade copper discovery. This acquisition positions QcX Gold in a promising copper district, with plans for immediate exploration activities to identify high-priority targets. The transaction involves issuing shares and a cash payment to the vendor, along with a net smelter returns royalty agreement. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals.

QcX Gold is a company focused on exploring for gold and VMS style mineralization in highly prospective regions of Québec, Canada. Their key projects include the Golden Giant Project in the James Bay region and the Fernet Project in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, both located near significant mineral discoveries.

