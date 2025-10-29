Qben Power Secures Lucrative Excavation Contract with Elvia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Elop AS ( (DE:72G) ) has issued an announcement.

ININ Group’s subsidiary, Qben Power, has secured a long-term frame agreement with Norwegian grid operator Elvia to provide excavation services in Innlandet county, Norway. The agreement, potentially worth up to NOK 400 million, strengthens Qben Power’s market position and could significantly impact its revenue stream over the coming years.

ININ Group is a listed investment company focusing on infrastructure and industry services in the Nordics. It aims to create value by identifying investment opportunities in profitable niches and working with platform companies for sustainable growth and profitability.

Average Trading Volume: 30,555

Current Market Cap: NOK339.5M

