Qantas Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.

Qantas Airways Limited has actively continued its share buy-back program, purchasing an additional 1,394,084 shares on the previous day, as part of its ongoing efforts to return value to shareholders. The update, dated April 19, 2024, follows the company’s initial notification of the buy-back on February 22, 2024, emphasizing their steady progress in the market buy-back initiative.

For further insights into AU:QAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.