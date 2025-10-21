Q32 Bio Completes Enrollment for Alopecia Trial

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Q32 Bio ( (QTTB) ) has provided an update.

On October 21, 2025, Q32 Bio announced the completion of enrollment in Part B of its SIGNAL-AA Phase 2a clinical trial for bempikibart, a treatment for severe alopecia areata. The trial exceeded its target enrollment due to high demand, enrolling 33 patients instead of the planned 20. This milestone highlights the company’s commitment to advancing bempikibart as a potentially differentiated therapeutic option, with topline data expected by mid-2026. The trial aims to support further pivotal trials, pending successful results, and demonstrates Q32 Bio’s capability in executing its clinical development plan.

The most recent analyst rating on (QTTB) stock is a Hold with a $10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Q32 Bio stock, see the QTTB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on QTTB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, QTTB is a Neutral.

Q32 Bio’s overall stock score is low due to significant financial instability, negative revenue, and ongoing losses. The technical analysis shows mixed signals, while the valuation is unattractive with a negative P/E ratio and no dividends. These factors highlight the company’s current financial and operational challenges, suggesting a need for strategic changes to improve its financial health.

More about Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio is a clinical stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing innovative therapies for alopecia areata and other autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company targets potent regulators of the adaptive immune system to re-balance immunity, with bempikibart being a key product in its pipeline.

Average Trading Volume: 259,707

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $40.62M

