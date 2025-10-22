Q-linea Initiates Cost Efficiency Program to Boost Sales and Marketing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Q-linea AB ( (SE:QLINEA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Q-linea has announced a cost efficiency program aimed at reallocating resources from development to market-facing roles, particularly in the US, while reducing operational costs by 10% from Q3 2025 levels. This strategic move follows the completion of major development projects and aims to enhance profitability and achieve breakeven by 2027. The company will consolidate its Swedish offices and continue to focus on expanding its ASTar testing menu, which is expected to drive sales growth.

Q-linea is a healthcare company based in Uppsala, Sweden, specializing in rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing systems, notably the ASTar® system. Their products are designed to expedite and simplify workflows in treating bloodstream infections and sepsis, helping hospitals reduce the time to optimal antimicrobial therapies. The company operates globally with regional offices in Italy and the USA.

