Q-Gold Resources Acquires Option on Quartz Mountain Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Q-Gold Resources ( (TSE:QGR) ) is now available.

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. has successfully closed the acquisition of an option to acquire the Quartz Mountain gold exploration project in Oregon, marking a significant step in its strategy to become a North American gold producer. This acquisition involves a series of payments to Alamos Gold Inc., and the project includes two properties with extensive drilling completed. The acquisition is expected to enhance Q-Gold’s position in the gold mining industry and provide future growth opportunities.

More about Q-Gold Resources

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold exploration and production. The company aims to establish itself as a North American-based gold producer, with a strategic focus on acquiring and developing advanced-stage gold projects.

Average Trading Volume: 201,026

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$20.04M

Learn more about QGR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue