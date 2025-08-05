PyroGenesis and Constellium Collaborate to Electrify Aluminum Furnaces with Plasma Technology

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from PyroGenesis Canada ( (TSE:PYR) ).

PyroGenesis has signed an additional contract with Constellium to advance the electrification of aluminum furnaces using plasma torch technology, marking the next phase in their industrial-scale deployment for energy transition in the aluminum sector. This collaboration aims to reduce carbon emissions and enhance energy efficiency in aluminum processing, supporting Constellium’s roadmap to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and demonstrating a significant step towards cleaner, more efficient energy pathways in aluminum manufacturing.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PYR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PYR is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges and weak technical indicators, which are the primary contributors to the low score. While recent corporate events suggest potential for future growth, they have yet to impact the financial metrics positively.

More about PyroGenesis Canada

PyroGenesis Inc. is a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced all-electric plasma processes and sustainable solutions. The company supports heavy industry in their energy transition, emission reduction, commodity security, and waste remediation efforts.

Average Trading Volume: 95,149

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$73.99M

