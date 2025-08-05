PyroGenesis and Constellium Advance Aluminum Furnace Electrification

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

PyroGenesis Canada ( (TSE:PYR) ) just unveiled an update.

PyroGenesis has signed an additional contract with Constellium to advance the electrification of aluminum remelting furnaces using plasma torch technology. This marks the second phase of their collaboration, focusing on industrial implementation to support Constellium’s decarbonization strategy. The project aims to reduce carbon emissions and enhance energy efficiency in aluminum processing, aligning with global trends towards cleaner, scalable energy solutions in the aluminum industry.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PYR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PYR is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges and weak technical indicators, which are the primary contributors to the low score. While recent corporate events suggest potential for future growth, they have yet to impact the financial metrics positively.

More about PyroGenesis Canada

PyroGenesis Inc. is a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced all-electric plasma processes and sustainable solutions for heavy industry. Their focus is on supporting energy transition, emission reduction, commodity security, and waste remediation efforts.

Average Trading Volume: 95,149

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$73.99M

