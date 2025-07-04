PW Medtech Announces Early Loan Repayment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PW Medtech Group Ltd. ( (HK:1358) ) just unveiled an announcement.

PW Medtech Group Ltd. announced that a borrower has made an early repayment of RMB50 million of a RMB120 million loan, along with the corresponding interests, ahead of the scheduled repayment date. The remaining principal and interests will be repaid according to the existing loan agreements, with all terms and conditions, including security provisions, remaining unchanged.

PW Medtech Group Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the medical technology industry. It is involved in providing medical devices and related products, focusing on the healthcare sector.

