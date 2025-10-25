PVP Ventures Limited Announces CEO Resignation and Leadership Enhancement Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from PVP Ventures Limited ( (IN:PVP) ).

PVP Ventures Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Arjun Ananth, the CEO and Whole Time Director, effective October 25, 2025, as he pursues other opportunities. The company is in the process of enhancing its senior leadership and is in advanced discussions with global talent to strengthen its board, indicating a strategic move to bolster its management team.

More about PVP Ventures Limited

Average Trading Volume: 80,850

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 7.61B INR

