PVP Ventures Announces CEO Resignation Amid Leadership Transformation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

PVP Ventures Limited ( (IN:PVP) ) has issued an update.

PVP Ventures Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Arjun Ananth from his roles as Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director, effective at the close of business on October 25, 2025. This change is part of a broader transformational plan aimed at enhancing senior leadership and strengthening the board with eminent industry leaders, with discussions underway to bring in global talent from reputed institutions.

More about PVP Ventures Limited

Average Trading Volume: 80,850

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 7.61B INR

For a thorough assessment of PVP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue