PVH Corp Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Distribution

PVH Corp.’s Executive Committee has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0375 per share, set to be distributed on March 27, 2024, to shareholders recorded by March 6, 2024. This move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to provide returns to its investors. Details of the announcement can be found in the recent press release.

