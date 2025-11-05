Purple Innovation Reports Improved Q3 2025 Financials

Purple Innovation, Inc. ( (PRPL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Purple Innovation, Inc. presented to its investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc. is a leading company in the sleep technology sector, known for its innovative GelFlex Grid® mattresses that promise enhanced comfort and support. The company operates in the premium mattress market, offering a range of sleep products available online and through various retail outlets.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Purple Innovation announced a significant improvement in its financial performance, with a reduced net loss and a positive adjusted EBITDA. The company’s strategic initiatives, including the Rejuvenate 2.0 product launch and the expansion of its partnership with Mattress Firm, have contributed to this turnaround.

Key financial highlights include a slight increase in net revenue to $118.8 million, driven by the success of new product shipments and partnerships, despite challenges in the e-commerce segment. The gross profit margin improved significantly to 42.8%, reflecting better manufacturing efficiencies and cost management. Operating expenses decreased by 23.2% compared to the previous year, primarily due to reduced restructuring charges.

The company’s net loss for the quarter was $11.7 million, a notable improvement from the $39.2 million loss in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA turned positive at $0.2 million, highlighting the effectiveness of Purple’s cost management strategies and operational improvements.

Looking ahead, Purple Innovation remains optimistic about its growth prospects, maintaining its full-year guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA. The company continues to focus on its Path to Premium Sleep strategy, aiming for sustainable profitability and further expansion in the premium mattress market.

