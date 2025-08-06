Purple Biotech Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results and Clinical Progress

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 6, 2025, Purple Biotech Ltd. announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting significant progress in its clinical programs. The company reported a decrease in operating loss due to reduced expenses from the CM24 Phase 2 study. Key developments include the advancement of the CAPTN-3 tri-specific antibody platform and the initiation of a Phase 2 study for NT219 in head and neck cancer. The company also presented positive Phase 2 data for CM24 in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, showcasing its potential in biomarker-enriched patient subgroups.

The most recent analyst rating on (PPBT) stock is a Buy with a $160.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Purple Biotech stock, see the PPBT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PPBT is a Underperform.

Purple Biotech’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges and unattractive valuation metrics. The absence of revenue and ongoing losses weigh heavily on financial performance. Technical indicators are mixed, with some potential downside risks. The lack of profitability and dividends further contribute to a low valuation score.

More about Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a clinical-stage company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to combat tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. The company’s oncology pipeline includes CAPTN-3, CM24, and NT219, which aim to enhance immune responses within the tumor microenvironment. Purple Biotech is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Average Trading Volume: 105,958

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.36M

