Purple Biotech Announces Extraordinary General Meeting for December 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Purple Biotech ( (PPBT) ) has provided an update.

On October 28, 2025, Purple Biotech Ltd. announced an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for December 15, 2025. The meeting aims to approve equity-based awards for the CEO and directors. Shareholders and holders of American Depositary Shares are invited to participate and vote on the proposals. The meeting’s outcome could impact the company’s governance and compensation structure, potentially influencing investor confidence and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (PPBT) stock is a Buy with a $34.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Purple Biotech stock, see the PPBT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PPBT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PPBT is a Underperform.

Purple Biotech’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges and unattractive valuation metrics. The absence of revenue and ongoing losses weigh heavily on financial performance. Technical indicators are mixed, with some potential downside risks. The lack of profitability and dividends further contribute to a low valuation score.

To see Spark’s full report on PPBT stock, click here.

More about Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of innovative therapies for cancer treatment. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, and is involved in the research and development of pharmaceutical products aimed at improving cancer patient outcomes.

Average Trading Volume: 1,020,871

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.1M

Learn more about PPBT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue