Pureprofile Ltd. (AU:PPL) has released an update.

Pureprofile Ltd has applied for the quotation of additional securities on the ASX, specifically 414,630 fully paid ordinary shares, as per their latest announcement on April 16, 2024. This move signifies a potential increase in the company’s capital and shareholder base, offering an opportunity for investors to engage with the growing firm.

For further insights into AU:PPL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.