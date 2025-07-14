Pureprofile Ltd Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pureprofile Ltd. ( (AU:PPL) ) has provided an announcement.

Pureprofile Ltd announced the cessation of certain securities, specifically 3,000,000 options and 484,848 share rights, due to the expiry and lapse of conditions, respectively. This cessation reflects a routine adjustment in the company’s capital structure, potentially impacting stakeholders by altering the available securities and reflecting on the company’s strategic financial management.

More about Pureprofile Ltd.

Pureprofile Ltd operates in the data and insights industry, providing services that focus on consumer data and analytics. The company is known for its market research and data-driven insights, catering to businesses seeking to understand consumer behavior and trends.

Average Trading Volume: 1,033,399

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$54.95M

