Pure Hydrogen Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Agreements

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited Registered Shs ( (AU:PH2) ) has provided an announcement.

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited has made significant strides in expanding its international presence and advancing its clean energy vehicle offerings. The company signed a strategic distribution agreement with FRN Enterprise SAS in Argentina to distribute hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric vehicles in South America. This move complements its existing agreements in Mexico and strengthens its market position globally. During the quarter, Pure Hydrogen secured multiple purchase orders for its clean energy vehicles, highlighting its first-mover advantage in the Australian market and its growing international footprint. The company also received R&D tax incentive refunds and raised A$1 million through a placement to investors, supporting its growth and commercialization strategy.

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited is a clean technology company focused on developing zero-emission vehicles and energy projects. The company is expanding its range of zero-emission vehicles and supporting commercial customers in transitioning to cleaner transport. Additionally, Pure Hydrogen is involved in natural gas projects in Australia and Botswana, with strategic investments in energy companies like Botala Energy.

Average Trading Volume: 662,019

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$34.07M

