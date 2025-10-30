PuraPharm Appoints Experienced Finance Professional as Non-Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PuraPharm Corp. Ltd. ( (HK:1498) ) has shared an update.

PuraPharm Corporation Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Dong Zimeng as a non-executive director effective from October 30, 2025. Mr. Dong brings 17 years of experience in finance, capital market investment, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate operations. His expertise is expected to enhance PuraPharm’s strategic direction and operational efficiency, potentially impacting its market positioning positively. Mr. Dong’s appointment follows a nomination by Providence Discovery Fund, aligning with a subscription agreement that allows the fund to nominate a non-executive director.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1498) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about PuraPharm Corp. Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 184,991

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$163.9M



