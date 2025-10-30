PuraPharm Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from PuraPharm Corp. Ltd. ( (HK:1498) ).

PuraPharm Corporation Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, detailing the roles and functions of each member. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure of the company, which could impact its strategic direction and reassure stakeholders about its leadership stability.

PuraPharm Corporation Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. It focuses on the development and production of Chinese medicine products.

