Puma VCT 13 PLC Announces New Fundraising Initiative

An announcement from Puma VCT 13 PLC ( (GB:PU13) ) is now available.

Puma VCT 13 PLC has announced its intention to launch a new fundraising offer in mid-late September 2025, aiming to raise up to £50 million, with an additional over-allotment facility of up to £20 million. This move indicates the company’s strategic effort to attract new investments and strengthen its financial position, potentially impacting its market presence and offering opportunities for stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 122,771

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £196.8M

