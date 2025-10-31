PUMA SE Reports Strategic Reset Amid Sales Decline

PUMA SE NPV ( (PMMAF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information PUMA SE NPV presented to its investors.

PUMA SE is a globally recognized sports brand, known for designing, developing, and marketing footwear, apparel, and accessories, with a strong presence in categories like Football, Running, and Motorsports. The company is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, and distributes its products in over 120 countries.

In its latest earnings report, PUMA SE announced a strategic reset aimed at establishing itself as a top 3 global sports brand. The company reported a 10.4% decrease in sales on a currency-adjusted basis for the third quarter of 2025, attributed to strategic initiatives to clean up distribution and improve brand health.

Key financial metrics revealed a decline in gross profit margin to 45.2% and a decrease in adjusted EBIT to €39.5 million. The company also expanded its cost efficiency program, targeting a reduction of 900 white-collar roles globally by the end of 2026. Despite these challenges, the Direct-to-Consumer business showed growth, particularly in e-commerce.

Looking forward, PUMA SE remains committed to its strategic priorities, aiming for above-industry growth and healthy profits in the medium term. The company plans to focus on strengthening its brand and optimizing its distribution channels to achieve its goal of becoming a top 3 sports brand globally.

