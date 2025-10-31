PUMA SE Announces Strategic Reset Amid Sales Decline

PUMA SE Unsponsored ADR ( (PUMSY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information PUMA SE Unsponsored ADR presented to its investors.

PUMA SE, headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, is a leading global sports brand that designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories, with a strong presence in categories like Football, Running, and Motorsports, and a reputation for blending sport influences with street culture and fashion.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, PUMA SE announced a strategic reset aimed at establishing itself as a top three global sports brand. The company reported a 10.4% decrease in sales on a currency-adjusted basis, largely due to strategic initiatives to clean up distribution and improve brand health. Despite these challenges, PUMA confirmed its full-year outlook for 2025.

Key financial metrics revealed a decline in gross profit margin by 260 basis points to 45.2%, attributed to increased wholesale promotions and higher freight costs. Adjusted EBIT fell significantly to €39.5 million, while reported EBIT, including one-time costs, was €29.4 million. The company also expanded its cost efficiency program, targeting a reduction of around 900 white-collar roles globally by the end of 2026.

PUMA’s strategic priorities include cleaning up its distribution channels, reducing operational costs, and strengthening its brand storytelling to position itself as a top sports brand. The company plans to focus on key categories such as Football, Running, and Sportstyle Select/Prime to drive future growth.

Looking ahead, PUMA’s management remains committed to its strategic reset, aiming for a return to growth from 2027 onwards, despite ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges. The company is focused on becoming more consumer-centric and enhancing its global brand presence.

