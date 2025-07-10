Puma Alpha VCT Reduces Share Capital Through Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Puma Alpha VCT Plc ( (GB:PUAL) ).

Puma Alpha VCT plc announced the purchase and cancellation of 933,361 of its ordinary shares at a price of 93.85p per share, reducing its issued share capital to 31,974,725 ordinary shares. This transaction affects the total number of voting rights, which shareholders can use to assess their interest in the company, in line with the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PUAL is a Neutral.

Puma Alpha VCT Plc is currently facing significant financial challenges with declining revenue and negative profitability. Despite a strong equity position and recent strategic investments, the negative cash flows and valuation concerns weigh heavily on its overall performance. Technical indicators further highlight bearish sentiment, although the dividend yield offers a slight positive aspect for investors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,002

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £32.09M

