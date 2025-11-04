PTT Exploration and Production’s Strategic Moves and Financial Performance

PTT Exploration and Production ( (PEXNY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information PTT Exploration and Production presented to its investors.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) is a Thai company engaged in the exploration and production of petroleum both domestically and internationally. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand and operates in various regions including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

In its latest earnings report for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2025, PTTEP highlighted several strategic acquisitions and financial outcomes. The company completed the acquisition of a 33.3333% interest in block G12/48, resulting in full ownership, and acquired a 34% share in E&E Algeria Touat B.V., now classified as a joint venture. Additionally, PTTEP increased its stake in APICO LLC, gaining control over the Sinphuhorm and L27/43 projects.

Financially, PTTEP reported total revenues of $6,622 million, with significant contributions from exploration and production activities. The company incurred operating expenses of $1,104 million and exploration expenses of $85 million. Profit for the period was $1,288 million, reflecting a robust performance despite challenges such as the Montara oil spill settlement.

The company also made notable investments, including a $412.84 million acquisition in the Malaysia-Thai Joint Development Area. PTTEP’s financial position remains strong with total assets of $29,033 million and liabilities of $13,090 million as of September 2025.

Looking ahead, PTTEP is focused on completing the fair value assessments of its recent acquisitions and continues to explore opportunities for growth in its core exploration and production business. The management remains optimistic about the company’s future prospects in the global energy market.

