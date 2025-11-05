PTC Therapeutics Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

PTC Therapeutics ( (PTCT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information PTC Therapeutics presented to its investors.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines for rare disorders, leveraging its scientific expertise and commercial infrastructure to meet unmet medical needs.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, PTC Therapeutics highlighted a strong performance with the successful launch of Sephience in the US and Europe, contributing to a robust quarter with total revenues of $211 million. The company has narrowed its full-year revenue guidance to between $750 million and $800 million.

Key financial metrics included a net income of $15.9 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $106.7 million in the same quarter last year. The launch of Sephience generated $19.6 million in revenue, while the DMD franchise contributed $85.9 million. Royalty revenues also saw an increase, driven by Evrysdi sales.

Looking forward, PTC Therapeutics remains focused on expanding its market presence and advancing its clinical programs, with ongoing regulatory reviews and planned FDA meetings for key products. The company aims to continue leveraging its pipeline to drive growth and deliver value to stakeholders.

