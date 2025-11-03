PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Reports 2025 Earnings

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Class B ( (BKRKF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Class B presented to its investors.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, a leading financial institution in Indonesia, operates primarily in the banking sector, offering a range of financial services including loans, deposits, and investment products. The bank is known for its extensive network and focus on microfinance.

In its latest earnings report for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2025, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk reported a net income of IDR 41.23 trillion, reflecting a decrease from the previous year’s IDR 45.36 trillion. The bank’s total assets grew to IDR 2,123 trillion, up from IDR 1,993 trillion at the end of 2024.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a significant increase in total deposits from customers, which rose to IDR 1,475 trillion, compared to IDR 1,365 trillion in the previous year. The bank also saw an increase in its loan portfolio, with loans provided amounting to IDR 1,380 trillion, up from IDR 1,298 trillion. However, the bank experienced a decline in net cash flow from operating activities, which stood at IDR 100.69 trillion, compared to a negative cash flow of IDR 9.65 trillion in the prior period.

Despite the challenges reflected in the net income figures, the bank’s management remains optimistic about future growth. The focus will continue to be on expanding its customer base and enhancing its digital banking services to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Looking ahead, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk aims to strengthen its market position by leveraging its robust infrastructure and customer-centric approach, while navigating the dynamic economic landscape with strategic investments and innovations.

