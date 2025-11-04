PSEG Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Public Service Enterprise ( (PEG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Public Service Enterprise presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) is a leading infrastructure company based in Newark, New Jersey, primarily operating in the energy sector. It serves as the largest transmission and distribution utility in New Jersey, providing electric and natural gas services to millions of customers, and owns a significant fleet of nuclear power generating units.

PSEG has announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a net income of $622 million, translating to $1.24 per share. The company also reported non-GAAP operating earnings of $565 million or $1.13 per share, reflecting a positive trend compared to the previous year.

Key highlights from the report include the impact of new rates from a base rate case settlement and higher power pricing, contributing to the company’s solid financial results. PSEG’s regulated investment reached approximately $1 billion in the third quarter, with a focus on modernizing New Jersey’s energy infrastructure. Additionally, the company completed significant operational milestones, such as extending the fuel cycle of its Hope Creek nuclear unit.

PSEG’s management has narrowed its non-GAAP operating earnings guidance for 2025 to the upper half of the range, indicating confidence in achieving strong financial performance. The company is also reaffirming its five-year growth outlook of 5% to 7% through 2029, supported by a robust balance sheet and a strategic focus on capital investments and operational excellence.

Looking ahead, PSEG aims to continue executing its growth plan while addressing challenges such as the supply-demand imbalance in the energy market. The company’s strategic initiatives, including potential multi-year contracts for nuclear output and incremental investments, are expected to support its long-term objectives and provide value to its stakeholders.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue