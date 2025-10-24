Prudential Announces Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Prudential ( (GB:PRU) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Prudential plc announced the repurchase of 291,966 of its ordinary shares from Merrill Lynch International, as part of a buyback program authorized by shareholders. The shares were bought at an average price of £10.1930 and will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares and voting rights to 2,562,595,902. This move is part of Prudential’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PRU) stock is a Buy with a £12.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Prudential stock, see the GB:PRU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PRU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PRU is a Outperform.

Prudential’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive technical indicators. The company’s strategic investments and capital management plans are promising, despite challenges in certain markets and regulatory environments. The valuation remains attractive, supporting a favorable outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PRU stock, click here.

More about Prudential

Prudential plc is a company that provides life and health insurance and asset management services across Greater China, ASEAN, India, and Africa. The company aims to be a trusted partner by offering simple and accessible financial and health solutions. Prudential is listed on multiple stock exchanges, including the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange, Singapore Stock Exchange, and New York Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 5,362,186

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £25.86B

See more insights into PRU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue