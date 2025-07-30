Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Releases Q1 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited ( (IN:PRUDENT) ) is now available.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited announced the approval of its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025, during a board meeting held on July 30, 2025. The results, reviewed by Deloitte Haskins & Sells, indicate compliance with Indian Accounting Standards and SEBI regulations, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory adherence, which may strengthen its position in the financial advisory sector.

More about Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited operates in the financial services industry, providing advisory services with a focus on corporate clients. The company is known for its expertise in financial planning and investment advisory, catering primarily to businesses and individual investors in India.

Average Trading Volume: 2,220

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 121.4B INR

