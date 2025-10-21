Proximar Seafood Adjusts Convertible Bond Conversion Price

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Proximar Seafood AS ( (DE:84Q) ) has issued an announcement.

Proximar Seafood AS has announced an adjustment in the conversion price of its convertible bonds following a recent rights issue. This adjustment, from NOK 3.8475 to NOK 2.6593, comes after the issuance of 150 million shares and an additional 13.5 million shares to underwriters, reflecting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to strengthen its capital structure.

More about Proximar Seafood AS

Proximar Seafood AS operates in the seafood industry, focusing on aquaculture and the production of seafood products. The company is known for its innovative approaches in fish farming and aims to cater to the growing demand for sustainable seafood solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 517,502

Current Market Cap: NOK239.9M

