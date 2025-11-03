Provident Trust Co Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Provident Trust Co, managed by J Scott Harkness, recently executed a significant transaction involving Alphabet Inc. Class C ((GOOG)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 3,698 shares.

Spark’s Take on GOOG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GOOG is a Outperform.

Alphabet’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the primary drivers of its high score. The company’s robust revenue growth and AI-driven innovations position it well for future success. However, the high valuation and potential overbought technical indicators suggest caution. Legal expenses and supply constraints in Google Cloud are notable risks, but the company’s strategic investments in AI and cloud infrastructure are expected to mitigate these challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on GOOG stock, click here.

More about Alphabet Inc. Class C

YTD Price Performance: 48.46%

Average Trading Volume: 21,632,589

Current Market Cap: $3396.5B

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue