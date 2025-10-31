Provident Financial Services Reports Steady Q3 2025 Earnings

Provident Financial Services ( (PFS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Provident Financial Services presented to its investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a community-oriented bank holding company that provides a wide range of financial products and services through its branches in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York. It also offers fiduciary and wealth management services through its subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services via Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

In the third quarter of 2025, Provident Financial Services reported a net income of $71.7 million, maintaining a steady performance compared to the previous quarter. The company achieved record revenue for the second consecutive quarter, driven by growth in earning assets and deposits, alongside improvements in operational efficiency and asset quality.

Key financial highlights include a net interest income increase to $194.3 million, a net interest margin rise to 3.43%, and a significant growth in the commercial and industrial loan portfolio. The company also saw an increase in total deposits and a decrease in non-performing assets, reflecting its strong asset quality. Non-interest income saw a modest rise, while non-interest expenses decreased, contributing to an improved efficiency ratio.

Looking ahead, Provident Financial Services remains focused on its strategic initiatives, including investing in talent and technology to sustain growth and profitability. The management is optimistic about the company’s future performance, emphasizing continued progress in its financial metrics and operational strategies.

