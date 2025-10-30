Provident Financial Services Declares Quarterly Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 30, 2025, Provident Financial Services, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share. This dividend is payable on November 28, 2025, to stockholders of record as of November 14, 2025, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to providing shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on PFS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PFS is a Outperform.

Provident Financial Services scores well due to its strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment. The stock’s valuation is attractive, offering a good dividend yield. However, technical analysis indicates some short-term weakness, which slightly tempers the overall score.

More about Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank established in 1839. It offers a wide range of financial products and services through branches in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services via Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 584,224

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.42B

