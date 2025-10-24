Provident Financial Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Provident Financial Holdings ( (PROV) ).

On October 23, 2025, Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on December 4, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 13, 2025. This decision reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders, amidst a competitive banking environment and varying economic conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (PROV) stock is a Hold with a $17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Provident Financial Holdings stock, see the PROV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PROV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PROV is a Neutral.

Provident Financial Holdings’ stock score reflects a balance of strengths and challenges. Strong financial performance in terms of cash flow and gross margins, coupled with positive technical indicators, are significant positives. However, declining revenue growth, increased leverage, and mixed earnings call outcomes present notable risks. The valuation remains reasonable, supported by a solid dividend yield.

To see Spark’s full report on PROV stock, click here.

More about Provident Financial Holdings

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., operating in the financial services industry. The company is focused on providing banking services and operates primarily in the California real estate market.

Average Trading Volume: 7,011

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $103.7M

See more data about PROV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue