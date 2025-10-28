Providence Gold Mines Expands Land Holdings at La Dama de Oro

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Providence Gold Mines Inc ( (TSE:PHD) ) has issued an announcement.

Providence Gold Mines Inc. has expanded its land holdings by acquiring an additional 100 acres of BLM land adjacent to its existing La Dama de Oro gold property. This acquisition enhances the company’s exploration potential in a historically rich gold-producing area. The La Dama de Oro property, situated in a geologically favorable region intersected by the San Andreas Fault Zone, remains largely unexplored with no modern scientific exploration conducted to date. The acquisition is expected to provide new opportunities for discovery and development, potentially strengthening Providence’s position in the mining sector.

Providence Gold Mines Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold and silver properties. The company is engaged in identifying and developing potential mineral resources, with a particular emphasis on the La Dama de Oro gold property located in the Silver Mountain Mining District.

