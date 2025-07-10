Provaris Energy Expands Capital with New Share Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Provaris Energy Ltd ( (AU:PV1) ) has provided an announcement.

Provaris Energy Ltd has issued 79,046,156 fully paid ordinary shares to institutional, sophisticated, and professional investors at A$0.013 per share. This move, announced on 4 July 2025, aligns with the company’s strategic focus on expanding its green hydrogen projects and enhancing its market presence in Europe, potentially impacting stakeholders by increasing the company’s capital for further development and innovation.

More about Provaris Energy Ltd

Provaris Energy Ltd is an Australian public company focused on developing integrated green hydrogen projects, primarily targeting the European market. The company collaborates with European hydrogen producers and German utilities to provide cost-effective compressed hydrogen solutions. Provaris is also innovating in CO2 tank design for marine transport, enhancing its role in the energy transition.

Average Trading Volume: 1,240,942

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.07M

