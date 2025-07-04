Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd Releases Top Holders Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd. ( (AU:PIQ) ) is now available.

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd has released a report detailing the top 20 holders of its options expiring on May 31, 2026, at $0.50. The report highlights that BNP Paribas Noms Pty Ltd holds the largest share at 7.09%, followed by J P Morgan Nominees Australia Pty Limited at 5.56%. The total issued capital is 16,259,055, with the top 20 holders accounting for 38.04% of this capital. This report provides insight into the company’s shareholder structure, which may influence its market strategies and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PIQ) stock is a Hold with a A$0.43 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd. stock, see the AU:PIQ Stock Forecast page.

More about Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 240,965

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$59.69M

For an in-depth examination of PIQ stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

