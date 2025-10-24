Protector Forsikring ASA Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Protector Forsikring ASA ( (PSKRF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Protector Forsikring ASA presented to its investors.

Protector Forsikring ASA is a Norwegian insurance company operating primarily in the non-life insurance sector, known for its focus on commercial and public sector clients across Scandinavia and Europe.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, Protector Forsikring ASA reported a solid financial performance, driven by strong insurance service results and positive investment returns. The company experienced growth in premiums, particularly in Denmark and France, despite some declines in the UK, Sweden, and Norway.

Key financial highlights include a profit of NOK 459 million for Q3 and NOK 1,916 million for Q1-Q3 2025. The combined ratio improved to 83.1% for Q3 and 84.6% for Q1-Q3, indicating efficient cost management and underwriting. Gross written premiums increased by 1% in Q3 and 16% in Q1-Q3, with a notable contribution from the fixed income portfolio yielding a return of NOK 213 million in Q3.

Looking ahead, Protector Forsikring ASA’s management remains optimistic about maintaining strong insurance service results through disciplined underwriting practices. However, they acknowledge the potential risks posed by claims development and volatile capital markets, as well as the need for continued investment in technology to stay competitive.

