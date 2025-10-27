Protara Therapeutics’ TARA-002 Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Lymphatic Malformations

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. ((TARA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Phase 2a/b Single Arm Open Label Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Intracystic Administration of TARA-002 in Participants Between 6 Months to Less Than 18 Years of Age for the Treatment of Macrocystic and Mixed Cystic Lymphatic Malformations.’ The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of TARA-002, a biological treatment, in young participants with lymphatic malformations, which are rare vascular anomalies.

The intervention being tested is TARA-002, a lyophilized biological preparation for injection containing treated cells of Streptococcus pyogenes. This treatment is intended to address lymphatic malformations by being administered directly into the cysts.

This interventional study follows a single-group assignment model without any masking, focusing primarily on treatment. Participants will receive up to four injections of TARA-002, spaced six weeks apart, to evaluate the treatment’s safety and efficacy.

The study began on May 11, 2023, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion and estimated study completion dates are yet to be announced, with the latest update submitted on October 21, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry of the treatment.

The ongoing study could influence Protara Therapeutics’ stock performance positively if results are favorable, as successful trials often boost investor confidence. In a competitive market, advancements in rare disease treatments can also impact industry dynamics, potentially setting Protara apart from competitors.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

