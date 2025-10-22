Prospex Energy Advances European Expansion with Polish Licence Applications

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Prospex Oil and Gas ( (GB:PXEN) ) is now available.

Prospex Energy PLC has announced its applications for two onshore licence areas in Poland, named ‘San’ and ‘Dunajec’, have been published in the EU Journal. This move is part of Prospex’s European growth strategy, aiming to expand its portfolio to a third European nation. The company has pre-qualified for the competitive bidding process required under EU laws, with the application window closing in January 2026. If successful, the licences will allow Prospex to unlock new gas reserves and potentially establish joint ventures to manage the blocks. This expansion into Poland aligns with the country’s supportive regulatory regime for natural gas investment, enhancing Prospex’s positioning in the European energy market.

More about Prospex Oil and Gas

Prospex Energy PLC is an AIM-quoted investment company focused on high-impact onshore and shallow offshore European opportunities with short timelines to production. The company’s strategy involves acquiring undervalued projects with multiple value trigger points, applying low-cost re-evaluation techniques to de-risk prospects, and rapidly scaling up gas production to generate internal revenues for further asset development.

Average Trading Volume: 857,214

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £19.08M

See more insights into PXEN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue