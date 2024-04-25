Prospera Energy Delays Filings, Secures Funding

Prospera Energy Inc (TSE:PEI) has released an update.

Prospera Energy Inc. has announced a delay in filing its audited annual financial statements due to complex transactions requiring additional audit time, and is seeking a management cease trade order while working to complete the filings by May 31, 2024. The company is also securing over $10 million in GORR financing for production development, aiming for a significant output increase, and has reported positive production trends with measures to further enhance output.

