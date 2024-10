Prosegur Cash (ES:CASH) has released an update.

Prosegur Cash highlights a continued trend in cash usage, with cash withdrawals in Spain increasing by 4% over the past year. This trend is reflected globally, with significant cash circulation in countries like Bolivia, Ecuador, and Peru, and a preference for cash among Germans and Americans as a primary payment method.

