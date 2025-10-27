PROREIT Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from PRO Real Estate Investment ( ($TSE:PRV.UN) ).

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (PROREIT) has announced the release date for its third quarter 2025 financial results, which will be available on November 11, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on November 12, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET, featuring a question period for financial analysts and a live audio webcast for media and other interested parties. This announcement reflects PROREIT’s ongoing commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement, as it continues to focus on delivering stable cash flows and long-term value.

The most recent analyst rating on ($TSE:PRV.UN) stock is a Buy with a C$6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PRO Real Estate Investment stock, see the TSE:PRV.UN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PRV.UN is a Outperform.

PRO Real Estate Investment’s strong financial performance, characterized by robust revenue growth and profit margins, is the most significant factor driving the score. The technical analysis supports a bullish outlook, with the stock trading above key moving averages. Additionally, the attractive valuation with a reasonable P/E ratio and high dividend yield enhances its appeal, particularly for income-focused investors.

More about PRO Real Estate Investment

Founded in 2013, PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (PROREIT) is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating a portfolio of high-quality light industrial properties in Canada. The company aims to deliver stable cash flows, disciplined growth, and long-term value creation for its unitholders, with a presence in both primary and secondary markets.

Average Trading Volume: 41,904

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$409.9M

