Promotica S.p.A. Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Expands Internationally

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Promotica S.P.A. ( (IT:PMT) ) has shared an announcement.

Promotica S.p.A. reported a 10.7% increase in preliminary consolidated revenue for the first half of 2025, reaching €67.2 million, with a significant boost from foreign markets. The company managed 222 promotional campaigns and expanded its client portfolio with notable collaborations, including international campaigns, while also emphasizing its commitment to sustainability.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:PMT) stock is a Buy with a EUR6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Promotica S.P.A. stock, see the IT:PMT Stock Forecast page.

More about Promotica S.P.A.

Promotica S.p.A. is a leading Italian company in the loyalty sector, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market since November 2020. Founded in 2003 by Diego Toscani, the company specializes in providing comprehensive consulting services for promotional planning and development across various sectors, including Retail, Food, pharmaceutical, and services.

Average Trading Volume: 7,250

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €37.32M

See more insights into PMT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue