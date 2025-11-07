Progressive Investment Management Corp Reduces Stake in Apple

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Progressive Investment Management Corp, managed by Carsten Henningsen, recently executed a significant transaction involving Apple Inc ((AAPL)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 1,338 shares.

Spark’s Take on AAPL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AAPL is a Outperform.

Apple’s overall stock score of 80 reflects its strong financial performance and positive earnings call, which highlight robust revenue growth and profitability. However, the high valuation and technical indicators suggesting an overbought condition temper the score. The company’s strategic focus on expanding its services and overcoming supply chain challenges supports its long-term growth prospects.

More about Apple Inc

YTD Price Performance: 8.26%

Average Trading Volume: 52,943,830

Current Market Cap: $3990.2B

